ALLEN — The National Honor Society announced this week that Northern Heights High School senior and NHS member Taylor Pringle has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.
Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“Taylor has been an awesome example of the pillars of the National Honor Society," said NHS sponsor Sandra Eckert in a written release. " Her leaderhip within her school and community, and dedication to scholastic achievement helps her promote positive character and is a role model we are proud to have represent Northern Heights High School and USD 251.”
At Northern Heights, Pringle has excelled in the classroom as well as in her leadership roles in the school and her community. She has served as class president all four years, held secretary, vice president as well as president offices during her four years of FCCLA and has earned numerous awards at the state level STAR Events for District H as well as a National Gold 1st Place finisher her Junior year.
Pringle is the current vice-president of Key Club, was vice-president before being president of S.A.F.E, served as either secretary or class representative for Student Council all four years, served as captain for cheerleading her junior and senior years, and captain for cross country her senior year. She was drum major for the Northern Heights Band her sophomore year, and was awarded a I for Music Regional Solo as well as State Music Solo her junior year, and performed as the lead in the school plays her junior and senior years. All this while maintining her class rank of top of the class.
In the community she is very active in 4-H where she has won many awards and again held leadership positions all four years of high school, and served as president and junior superintendent of the Lyon County Cacklers Poultry Club all four years. During her four years of high school she has accumulated more than 600 hours of community service related to the many community and school organizations with which she belongs. This fall, Pringle plans to attend Kansas State University to study Microbiology.
In the 100-plus years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
