Carolyn Sue Eckstrom of Americus died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 76.
Carolyn was born on August 31, 1945 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Richard James and Mary Alice Waller Magathan. She married Terry L. Fullen on October 12, 1963 at the First Christian Church in Emporia, but later divorced. She then married Curtis R. Eckstrom on June 15, 1971 in Emporia. Curtis died on July 13, 1980 in Americus.
Surviving family members include: sons, Kent (Janelle) Fullen of New Strawn, Caleb Eckstrom of Argonia; brother, Richard A. (Nancy) Magathan of Astoria, Oregon; grandchildren, Tyson Fullen, Alea Deal, Camden Eckstrom, Morgan Wilhite, Aiden Eckstrom and Boston Eckstrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Carolyn was a homemaker for many years and worked for the Lyon County Historical Society. She was artistic and enjoyed gathering artifacts, performing research, and creating exhibits at the Lyon County Historical Museum.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Lyon County Historical Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences can be left at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.