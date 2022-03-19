Chase County’s fire chief issued an urgent plea during Monday’s meeting of the board of commissioners.
Steve Fillmore told the commission that landowners needed to start calling in their controlled burns or big changes to the county burn policy would be needed.
“If we keep going the way we’re going, we’re going to have to change our burn policies,” Fillmore said, his frustration apparent. “Four of the five calls we’ve been on this year could have been prevented very easily.”
He said there have been several calls where those burning were not adequately prepared in the event their burns got out of bounds. That included not calling in their burns so that dispatch and fire crews would have appromixate locations and not having water available on site.
“I would like to see people have adequate water supply,” Fillmore added.
Commissioner Matt Miller said that sounded like a “no-brainer,” to which Fillmore replied, “I know, but you’d be surprised.”
Calls like those, he said, are a waste of taxpayer money whenyou factor in fuel costs. It’s different than if someone “does everything right” and needs to call for assistance.
“We had two calls and one truck took 44 gallons of fuel,” Fillmore said. “That was unnecessary if they would have had a quick water supply.”
The county’s burn policy was adopted on July 8, 2013. It defines open burning as the intentional burnng of any material outside of a container.
Open burns are prohibited when wind speeds exceed 14 miles per hour, when the National Weather Service predicts wind gusts reaching 19 mph or higher, when the Grassland Fire Index is predicted to be in the “high” category and when the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning.
The policy also states that people wishing to conduct open burns must first contact the Chase County Sheriff’s Office for approval.
People who receive approval are expected to supervise the burn until it’s completed and then contact the sheriff’s office again to indicate the burn is done.
Violations of the policy qualify as a Class B misdemeanor.
In an interview after the meeting, Sheriff Rich Dorneker told the Leader-News that “probably 75-80%” of residents do call in their burns.
The residents who don’t are the issue.
“It costs the county several hundred dollars when they don’t [call in],” Dorneker said.
Fillmore recommended putting some teeth in the county’s existing burn policies and referred commissioners to other surrounding counties’ policies. While Chase County’s population is different than Butler County’s, Fillmore said he brought the policy for comparison.
“If a fire starts here, maybe somebody isn’t going to die like they did in central Kansas, but I think the concerns are very valid,” Miller said.
No motions were made Monday, and no changes were expected immediately.
“Accidents are accidents,” Fillmore said. “That’s why we’re here so we can prevent something.”
