NRH Auxiliary fundraisers
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting its annual Cookies for Claus bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday in the East and North lobbies at Newman Regional Health. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Throughout the month of December, the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe will be accepting $5 donations for their pediatric stuffed animal toy drive. The $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
‘Music is Medicine’
Join Elexa Dawson and Jordan Storrer as they reflect on their travels to Wausuksing First Nation in Parry Sound, Ontario from 7 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, 1122 Commercial St. The free event includes a live musical performance, storytelling and photography. The artists’ works will be available for purchase.
South Fork Band at the VFW
The VFW Post No. 1980 welcomes a repeat performance of the South Fork Bank with guest Marilyn Pierce, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person and all are welcome to attend.
Come out and enjoy an evening of music and dancing and support the VFW.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood between Dec. 19 - Jan. 5 receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
