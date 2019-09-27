TOPEKA — It was lightning in approaching storms that put a pause and eventually a halt, to Emporia High’s football game at Seaman on Friday night.
There was also plenty of rumbling across the playing surface at Seaman High well before the sky lit up — that was the Spartan offense.
EHS tallied almost 370 yard of total offense in the first half of a 33-0 victory over the Vikings, in a game that after a delay of nearly an hour, with the clock sitting at 2:02 remaining in the third, was called due to inclement weather.
“I don’t think we were more dominant than any other night,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said. “Tonight, we put more points up on the board which always helps.”
The Spartans essentially did dominate the field from the first whistle, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six possessions.
“I think some of the pieces we’d been missing finally gelled on the offensive line,” Milleson said. “We’ve always been one or two blocks away, or a half-a-block away from a big play. Tonight it happened.”
During that same stretch, the E-High defense was even more stifling. Seaman didn’t record a first down until its opening drive of the second half. The Vikings had just 23 yards of total offense in the first half.
“Our defense played incredibly well, which they always do,” Milleson said. “
The Spartan offense had five scoring drives of 70-plus yards in the first half as Skyler Douglas, John Miller, Camden Kirmer and Skyler Beatty all made trips into the end zone.
Kirmer, a junior receiver, twice was fed on short screen passes and sprinted the length of the field, with touchdown catches of 70 and 40 yards.
“Camo’s a great kid ... he’s really a grinder,” Milleson said. “He got loose and reaffirmed what we knew (Kirmer) had in him the whole time.”
Miller finished with 18 carries for 161 yards on the ground, completing seven passes for 183 yards including the two catches by Kirmer.
“This week ... we changed a little bit of our offensive structure to fit John’s ability,” Milleson said. “John’s a downhill runner. He goes north to south really well. East to west he’s okay, but north to south, for lack of a better term, he’s hell on wheels. We wanted to get him running.
“His comfort level was really, really good, which allows him to be as good as he was tonight.”
The reviews for players on offense, whether the skill unit or the line, all got highly-praised reviews for their effort on Friday.
That included Douglas, who finished the night with 70-plus yards, providing Milleson with another viable offensive weapon.
“Skyler, I thought, had a great game,” Milleson said. “We’ve wanted him to lower his pads more, run behind his shoulder pads as more of a power runner and he did it.
“That really helped our defense, because now Beau Baumgardner can come off the field, (rest) and get a drink. That makes us a better team.”
Emporia High returns home next week to play Manhattan.
“It’s a big game,” Milleson said. “Manhattan is incredibly tough and physical and well-coached, a typical Manhattan High team.”
