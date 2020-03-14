Ginger J. (Finlayson) Kraft and Kerry N. Klein, both of Emporia, announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Jim and Maxine Finlayson of Washington, Kansas and Karen and William Conroy of Independence, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at the Fifth Judicial District Court of Kansas in Lyon County.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Marvin and Norma Klein of Kansas City, Missouri. He is a mobile MRI technologist with Shared Medical Services.
The couple plans to marry June 13 at the Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia.
