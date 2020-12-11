A Lebo man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a cow in the roadway, early Friday morning.
According to a written release from Undersheriff John Koelsch, at approximately 7 a.m., Lyon County Deputies and District 5 First Responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Road 50 and Road Z for reports of an injury accident.
Victor Edelman of Lebo had been traveling southbound on Road Z in a 2014 Ford F-150 truck when he struck a black cow that was in the roadway. Edelman's vehicle left the roadway, where it struck the culvert at Road 50 and rolled.
The cow was owned by Brandon Keys of Hartford.
Edelman was wearing his seatbelt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He refused medical treatment at the scene, but went to Coffey County Hospital by private vehicle for evaluation of his injuries.
