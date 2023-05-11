The Emporia Public Library and Madison Public Library are among 20 Kansas libraries awarded a share of $60,000 in grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation this week.
The awards, which were announced Thursday, are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, in a written release. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The grants awarded to Kansas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of nearly 8,000 individuals. Both Emporia and Madison libraries received $3,000.
According to EPL executive director Pauline Stacchini, said their award will finance Beanstack, the library's summer reading tracking software, as well as support staffing for summer programs.
"EPL recently enacted a cost of living increase for staff, which means we will be spending more this summer on our part-time staff who support summer programs and make them successful," Stacchini wrote in the grant application. "The money toward Beanstack[, the] technology used to measure and engage our families, and is available in many languages — something important for the growing Spanish-speaking community in Emporia."
In Madison, library director Christine Inman said the funds will help immeasurably.
"We are planning to get a smart board to use for educational videos/ebooks/storytime [and] programming," she said. "Funds will also go towards any instructional materials software/app purchases we will need for that."
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation said the grants "aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones."
Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at www.dgliteracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.