Three Coffey County men escaped major injuries following an accident Friday evening in rural Lyon County.
At approximately 4:55 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Hartford/ Neosho Rapids First Responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 2200 block of Road 175, for reports of an injury accident.
According to Deputy Eric Williams, it was determined that 21-year-old Brayden Jacobs, of Burlington, was driving a 2001 Ford F150 eastbound, when he took his eyes off the road, causing him to drift off the roadway.
Jacobs overcorrected causing him to lose control of the vehicle and go into the south ditch. His truck overturned, striking multiple trees before landing on its roof.
Jacobs and his two passengers, 29 year-old Cody Risner, of Burlington, and 22 year-old Hunter Jones, of Lebo, were able to exit the vehicle under their own power.
All three occupants had suspected minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Risner was wearing his seatbelt, but Jacobs and Jones were not.
