Some economists and TV newscasts are warning of potentially the most expensive Thanksgiving ever. But there are ways to have a dinner for free.
The Emporia Church of Christ will host a traditional “community Thanksgiving meal” Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 12th and Neosho Street.
“No donations will be asked or expected,” a promotional flier says. Carryout meals are encouraged, as the building will have very limited seating. Meals will not be delivered.
In Chase County, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at St. Anthony's Hall in Strong City from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can dine in, pick up meals at the curb or have them delivered.
Organizers want to plan ahead for possible crowds, to advance requests are encouraged. Call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111.
