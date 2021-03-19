The Emporia girls soccer team played its first game in 675 days as it fell at home to Wichita North 3-2 Friday night.
After having the 2020 season completely swiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans finally had the opportunity to take the field and knock off the rust. And even though the result was a loss, head coach Oscar Macias was pleasantly surprised by his team’s performance.
“We had some things we kind of expected to see and some things we didn’t expect to see or we were surprised by,” Macias said. “It was good to see the girls have some early chemistry where we weren’t sure if it would be there, especially in our attack and being able to develop combination play up there and have some vision to see that. That was good to see. That was encouraging.”
The Spartans took an early lead just over 11 minutes into the game when junior Hannah Boa -- a foreign exchange student from Europe -- used her head to poke a cross from junior Allie Baker just past the outstretched hands of Oliva Felix-Cardona, the Wichita North keeper.
Wichita North responded 12 minutes later when Ilex Hagan snuck her shot by Spartan keeper Nayeli Plazola.
The score would hold at 1-1 until halftime, although the Spartans certainly had their opportunities as they outshot Wichita North 11-4 in the first 40 minutes.
Macias was very pleased with the attacking opportunities his team created throughout the evening.
“It was good to see the speed and the attack in transition and being able to go from our midfield to the final third and see the passes,” he said. “Several girls saw the passes from our forwards to our wings to our midfield. We had distribution all over to really see and get an opportunity to go. They had chances. We had our chances.”
Boa put her squad back in front with 32 minutes left in the game when she raced 40 yards downfield by herself, fending off defenders and finishing it off with her second goal of the game.
Macias said that the addition of Boa to this year’s team has provided a powerful offensive spark.
“She had a great performance and very much could have had herself a couple more [goals],” he said.
However, after Boa’s second goal, Emporia’s attack slowed and the Spartans only managed one more shot attempt the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Wichita North’s Arely Luna-Rodriguez and Mireya Lopez scored back-to-back goals on Lesley Couch -- who came in at goal in the second half -- to go ahead 3-2, a lead it would hold until the end.
But Macias said those goals were the result of a defensive breakdown and the onus couldn’t be put on one player. However, that was something the team could work on in practice.
“The mistakes cost us two goals and without those mistakes, I think [if] we clean it up, especially in our backline, clean it up in our set pieces back there, I think we’ll be okay moving forward,” he said.
Macias thought his team worked hard all game long, even if the outcome wasn’t in the Spartans’ favor.
“All around, they played hard, they played with a lot of effort, can’t take that away from them at all, so that was really good to see,” he said.
And, he said, it was just nice to get back on the field after nearly two years away.
“That’s the best part, right?” Macias said. “That’s the best part, just getting on the field, getting to be able to play, and play with teammates and build relationships and start the journey.
The Spartans will hit the road next week to play in the Titan Classic at Wichita South. Their opponents are yet to be determined.
