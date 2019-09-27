Garin Higgins said his team hasn't approached this week any differently than it has the last few.
He certainly hopes the end result is far different, however.
The Hornets look to snap a two-game skid as they travel to Jefferson City to play Lincoln on Saturday. It will be ESU's first football meeting with the Blue Tigers since a rout of a win in 2013.
"(Urgency) should be there regardless," Higgins said. "You hate to lose a game ... and (then) say well now the urgency's there, where the urgency should've been there from the start. We just didn't play well in spots last week, but I ... think we've rebounded well coming off that loss because we have had a great week of practice."
ESU's offense was largely stagnant against Nebraska-Kearney last week, only looking effective on a pair of drives bridging halftime, though the Hornets scored 21 consecutive points to take a brief lead in the second half.
That followed a week in which ESU overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half only to see that advantage, too, turn to dust in the final 10 minutes.
"Just being as young an inexperienced as we are, (I'm looking for) consistency in all areas," Higgins said. "Last week we scored 21 points in seven minutes and for those seven minutes looked really good offensively and then the (rest of the time) we're not executing well. We've got to control the line of scrimmage better than we did last week. Our running backs (have) got to continue to do the little things right and concentrate on that. Everybody's got something they need to work on. That's the thing that I'm looking for, to see the things that we're talking about with our players, whatever position that is, that we're continuing to get better."
One of the three touchdowns came after junior receiver Travon Jones returned a punt 74 yards, setting up a very short field for ESU to navigate.
"We need to put it all together for four quarters, that's really all it is," Jones said. "We've got to start off faster, can't play behind the (chains). That's really what's been hurting us the last two weeks."
If ESU wants to avoid getting stung for a third week in a row, it will have to look beyond the Blue Tigers' 0-3 record.
Though Lincoln is second from the bottom of the MIAA in scoring offense, it provides the conference's leading rusher, Hosea Franklin, who is averaging more than 140 yards per game in the early going.
"He's explosive," sophomore linebacker Dawson Hammes said. "He's a little undersized, but he runs hard, he runs with a purpose. We've got to be ready to stop the run."
If the Hornets manage that, things will be on the right foot as Lincoln quarterback has been the least efficient in the MIAA this season, completing just 46 percent of his passes for a league-low 186 yards.
"They've got some good players that can make big plays, so we've got to be ready for anything," Hammes said. "We've got to prepare well and can't overlook them, that's for sure."
Kickoff for ESU at Dwight T. Reed Stadium in Jefferson City is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
