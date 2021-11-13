Special to The Gazette
The Sondra Burden School of Performing Arts will present “Spirit of the Classics” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
The concert will include classical and traditional Christmas music and will be performed by piano and voice students.
Students performing are Acen Arndt, Kasey Boyce, Seoul Bishoff, Josie Tiffany, Adelie Prouse, Evelie Prouse, Connelly Prouse, Artie Cook, Paisley Hall, Monique Prosper, Aneisa Prosper, Luciana Brady, Abigail Baumgartel, Sierra Meade, Olivia Huebner, Jaime Izaguirre, Estefania Izaguirre and Justin Richardson.
