The Kansas Department of Labor is warning the public of a phishing scam being distributed via text messaging.
The text message asks recipients to click a link for a survey. People who receive these messages are asked not to click the links and instead to delete those text messages immediately.
"The agency is investigating this fraudulent text at this time," KDOL said in an email. "Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov."
KDOL will never ask for your full Social Security Number when verifying identify. KDOL staff will only verify the last four digits or the Claim ID when referencing your issue.
