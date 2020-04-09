Lyon County Commissioners approved an additional appropriation to the county's Emergency Operations Center Thursday during its regularly-scheduled action session.
Flint Hills Community Health Center Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold and Lyon County Controller Dan Williams made the request for $100,000 in additional funding to help the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are to be paid out of the county's sales tax fund. It is the second such request for the Emergency Operations Center — which is housed at the Emporia FHCHC Clinic. On March 26, commissioners approved a $50,000 appropriation that would also come from county sales taxes. All of the funds are eligible for reimbursement from FEMA.
The funds are used for day-to-day operations of the EOC, which includes paying eight staff members. Among the center's responsibilities are administering tests for possible COVID-19 patients, notifying people who have been in contact with those who tested positive and reporting testing statistics to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's a lot of work when we identify a positive case," Ringgold said. "A lot of them have at least 12 contacts who we need to notify."
The motion was made by Commissioner Scott Briggs to approve the funding request in the amount of $100,000. Commission Chair Rollie Martin seconded. Commissioner Dan Slater was not present at Thursday's meeting due to illness.
"For me, it's part of our duties as county commissioners to fund public health," Martin said after the vote.
"I know it takes a lot of time, a lot of hours and a lot of stress," Briggs added. "We appreciate what you're doing."
Emergency communications proclamation
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center Director Roxy Van Gundy presented in front of the commission with a request to proclaim April 12 - 18 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Lyon County.
During her request, Van Gundy outlined the vital role emergency communicators play in keeping the community safe, along with added duties they've taken on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These heroes are often forgotten after the completion of every incident," she said. "During this pandemic, they are not staying home. They are taking calls and asking important questions to keep our first responders safe."
Working in emergency communications is not only often a thankless job, it's also emotionally grueling. Dispatchers often speak to people who have just experienced something traumatic, whether it be an injury to themselves or their loved one or they have been the victim of a crime.
"They have never wavered, never complained and done everything to hold each other up," Van Gundy said of her team at LCECC.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the proclamation.
"They're our first line of information when something's going on," Martin said. "We appreciate them for what they do."
In other business, the county:
• Approved warrants payable in the amount of $183,010.84.
• Approved a request from Assistant County Engineer Jim Brull to purchase structural steal beams in the amount of $51,643.80 from Oden Enterprises.
