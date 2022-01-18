Sandra “Sandy” K. Snovelle, 78, died January 10, 2022, at her home in Toledo. She was born March 26, 1943, in Emporia, to Virgil and Ida (Supernaugh) Dyer. She graduated from Lyon County Public School in 1957. Sandy had worked in quality control and shipping and receiving at Hopkins Manufacturing. Sandy enjoyed crocheting, painting, cooking and gardening.
On October 23, 1998, she married Ed Snovelle in Miami, OK. They shared 23 years of marriage.
Sandy is survived by: husband, Ed of the home; son, Donald “Sonny” Kohlman and wife Lacey of Emporia; grandchildren, Kellie Skelton and husband Bennie of Cottonwood Falls, Chelsey Kohlman of Emporia, Mariah Kohlman of Sebetha, Allison Kohlman of Emporia; great grandchildren, Hailey and Benjamin Skelton, Colten, Oliver, Riley and Hudson, Harmony and Jonathan; and sister, Judy Dawes of Independence, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.
Per Sandy’s wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Emporia Zoo or American Heart Association, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
