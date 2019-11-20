The Flint Hills Community Health Center reported another month of improvement during a meeting of the Board of Directors Tuesday afternoon.
The health center saw a total revenue of just less than $1 million in October, with a net gain of $231,000. Cash flows increased by $223,000 for the month and the health center has increased to 67.21 days cash-on-hand.
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold said she was pleased to see the health center operating above budget for revenue and below for expenses.
The health center has been working through a financial turnaround plan since fall 2017. The plan is set to expire in Aug. 2020, she said, though the work will be far from over and the health center will then transition into a long-term financial plan.
But the past two years has not been without its ups and downs.
“There’s always going to be obstacles in the way,” Ringgold said. “It’s not always going to go as planned. We have had some bumps in the road, but as you can see in our financials, we rebounded within 30-45 days.”
Some of those obstacles, Ringgold said, included a reduced provider staff across the board. Now, the health center is operating with most of its positions filled.
Medical Director Dr. James Fast will be retiring Dec. 19, but FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said newly-hired Dr. Melanie Byram, has agreed to come on as the clinic’s interim medical director.
“Dr. Fast has been a real stabilizer over the last year," Hively said. "He's been a positive impact, and it'll be a positive impact moving forward as people step in."
Hively said Fast had come out of retirement to work at FHCHC and had only wanted to accept a one-year contract. She was optimistic that Byram, a family medicine specialist, will be a good fit for the health center.
The health center has also hired Nurse Practitioner Samantha Zimmerman.
"I think the sustainability of these providers will be here long-term," Hively said. "I think they will be invested in our community and want to be here."
It's not just financials that saw an improvement.
Fast reported the medical clinic has increased to seeing two patients per hour in Emporia — a milestone he has been striving to crack since he came on board last year. He said the clinic saw a total of 927 patients last month with fewer providers than in 2018.
"We've been trying to crack that barrier that whole time and I'm just so happy to see that," he said. "As I look at these numbers, I see good things coming and Dr. Byram, we’re going to hand this off to you pretty soon and you’re going to see good things, too."
The psychiatric clinic saw a total of 495 patients in October, according to Behavioral Health Unit Manager Verlin Conkle.
"Our psych department is growing and, of course, with growing comes growth changes and challenges," he said, adding that the clinic was looking into ways to bring in new patients. "We're looking for a way to, once they are stabilized, refer them back to their primary care providers."
That, he said, will open up the clinic to be able to accept new patients.
Board Member Ron Hansen said the health center’s continued financial improvements are related to positive reports made by providers in the medical, dental and psychiatric care clinics.
“Throughout the year, we’ve been trending below 2018’s numbers, and today we broke through above, so I think that’s an indication of the productivity of the clinic that’s being reflected in the financials,” he said.
The FHCHC Board of Directors will next meet at noon Dec. 17 at the health center.
