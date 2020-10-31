Review by Molly Chenault
“The Obsidian Tower” by Melissa Caruso, Orbit, 2020, $16.99.
“Guard the tower, ward the stone. Find your answers writ in bone. Keep your trust through wits or war--nothing must unseal the door.”
Deep within Gloamingard Castle lies a black tower. Sealed by magic, it guards a dangerous secret that has been contained for thousands of years.
As Warden, Ryxander knows the warning passed down through generations: nothing must unseal the Door. But one impetuous decision will leave her with blood on her hands--and unleash a threat that could doom the world to fall to darkness.
The Obsidian Tower is a refreshing new fantasy novel that balances politics and magic in a way that will satisfy readers. Although the setting is imaginative, the alliances and feuds were realistic and not one-sided. And for those who are bored by political intrigue, don’t worry! There is also a satisfying amount of action and magic being flung around. It’s really the best of both worlds.
It is sometimes a problem in fantasy stories that the characters will feel “overpowered.” Happily, that was not the case here. Although the magical elements are powerful, there is a built in system of checks that keeps everything in balance. I found all of the characters, both good and evil, to be multi-dimensional and interesting.
The first in a new series, it does feel like The Obsidian Tower is leading up to something big in the next book. I’m happy to be able to look forward to more in this universe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.