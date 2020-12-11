A $6.8 million development project on a portion of the DeBauge-Krueger tract, near 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road, passed the first round of approval from the Regional Development Association, Friday morning.
The development would bring in a QuikTrip convenience store and development of a new access road connecting quicker access to Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike and US Highway 50.
RDA President Kent Heermann said the development would take up about 10 acres of the 70-acre property tract, located just west of Flint Hills Technical College. A new access road would be constructed at the first entrance to FHTC and the Jones Education Center on Graphic Arts Road, down to I-35.
"It'll really help out getting onto the turnpike and I-35 from the west part of town," he said.
Heermann said "QT Group" is listed on the application. The group will be requesting a 1% Community Improvement District sales tax with the City of Emporia as part of the development, which will help reimburse them on infrastructure for the project.
He said the RDA unanimously approved the development for recommendation to the city for approval.
QT Group currently has the property under contract to purchase.
The property has been open for development for nearly 14 years.
In Nov. 2006, Emporia City Commissioners approved the 71-acre acre tract for commercial zoning. At the time a proposed major shopping area was in the works, which was said to include restaurants and "big box" retailers.
Heermann said QT Group has "done their homework well" and RDA feels good about this project.
"They've done really well on their application," he said. "It's not an overly complicated project. They're just asking for a 1% sales tax there over the term of 22 years to help pay off the cost."
The proposal will now be sent to the city commission for discussion at an upcoming study session. It would then need to be approved at an action session. Heermann said, if approved, he expects the first phases of development could begin in late 2021 or early 2022.
