One person is dead and multiple railroad crossings are closed after a pedestrian was struck by a train in Emporia Thursday afternoon.
Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas said crossings from Merchant Street to Union Street were closed for the foreseeable future while emergency personnel investigated the scene. He expected the crossings to be closed for several hours and urged drivers to use underpasses instead.
Mattas said the identity of the victim would not be released until after family had been notified.
