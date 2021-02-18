The Lyon County Commission heard a presentation from a new non-profit supporting people with addictions on Thursday morning.
Empower House Ministries was approved as a 501(c)(3) in December of last year and its website says its mission is “to provide a spiritual, life-changing, and empowering environment where recovering addicts can discover their God-given potential, establish a healthy intentional lifestyle, master life skills, and become self-sufficient.”
Melissa Landis, the executive director of the organization, explained to the Commission that the area has several services available that help people overcome addiction, but that a key ingredient is not currently being addressed.
“Obviously [drug court] is a tremendous program right here in Lyon County, that gives [people who struggle with addiction] access to a tonl of resources and community service providers and some of the therapies that they need for recovery, but the one thing that is missing is, it is missing that housing piece as they’re trying to recover,” she said.
Landis pointed out that it is difficult for people to make substantial life changes while living in the same environments they always have, and therefore Empower House Ministries is looking to start a residential program to help support young women as they recover and also to teach them general life skills.
“We have established Empower House Ministries because they need a place to live, a place to grow, a place to discover really who they are and ultimately to break that cycle of addiction,” Landis said. “Recovery is way more than simply the absence of drugs. It’s about learning that entire lifestyle and changing every aspect of your life so that you can recover and move forward.”
Landis explained the she became acquainted with the difficulty that those who deal with addiction face when her daughter had her own addiction struggles three years ago. Landis came to understand her daughter and others like her and felt the call to go into ministry for those people. She has been serving as a jail pastor in Coffey and Lyon Counties for the past couple years and in that time has spent a good deal of time supporting young women in the process of recovery.
Gayle Taylor-Ford is a licensed clinical social worker and licensed clinical addictions counselor who owns Therapy Services, LLC in Burlington and Emporia. She also serves as the president of the Empower House Ministries board of directors and spoke to the commission about the clinics the organizations plans to hold.
“I like to refer to these clinics as ‘Adulting 101’ because we’ll be teaching life skills to help these women to be successful in independence and life,” Taylor-Ford said. “These clinics will include, but are not limited to, budgeting and money management, cooking essentials, healthy eating, godly relationships, parenting, self-worth. Those are just examples of topics. The topics that we will teach at those times will reflect the need of the residents who are living there at the time.”
Taylor-Ford said the organization will seek assistance from the community to find volunteers to teach those clinics.
Victor Edelman is the treasurer for the Empower House Ministries board of directors. He explained that he is working to identify a building to house 14 to 16 women, but that he has not approached any owners because the organization is still in its infancy stages and does not yet have the funds.
“What we’re thinking is, first, you’ve got to crawl before you walk, so we were thinking of trying to find a building where we could rent a space that would be big enough to hold seven to eight ladies,” Edelman said.
If that were to happen, Edelman said he hopes they would continue to raise funds to someday buy a permanent location that would double the amount of individuals Empower House Ministries could serve.
The organization hopes to reach that goal by raising money through donations but also by having residents pay rent as they are able.
“We are going to try to run lean and mean and try to, as the ladies get in [and] they get on their feet [and] we get them a job, have them start paying rent,” Edelman said. “You can’t let somebody live there for free. That don’t help their self-worth.”
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin asked how Empower House Ministries would be different from Plum Place, which closed its doors last December.
Landis explained that Plum Place did not focus specifically on addictions like Empower House would, and that, while Plum Place did help individuals get and keep jobs, it did not meet all of the needs that Empower House has identified as necessary.
“You’re missing those major life skills, that budgeting piece,” Landis said. “You’re missing the self-identity, you’re missing the empowering environment that comes through a relationship with God.”
Empower House Ministries is in the process of applying for grants and organizing a capital campaign to raise funds for its mission. The organization will seek to raise $50,000 for initial costs and the first six months of operational expenses, with the hope of lowering that number once residents begin paying rent.
Commissioners expressed a deeper understanding of the goals Empower House Ministries has and encouraged the board of directors to communicate with the city of Emporia and other organizations for funding assistance as well.
No decisions were made in regard to providing county assistance to Empower House Ministries.
The Commission also heard a COVID-19 update from Lyon County Public Health Administrator Renee Hively and County Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga.
Hively reported that the county’s allotment of 700 vaccine doses for Friday’s clinic had been delayed as a result of this week’s extreme winter weather, and so those who had appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 would have them rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.
She said it was still unclear whether Lyon County would receive this week’s doses in addition to next week’s doses. If the county receives both, Hively explained that the public health department will split them with Newman Regional Health to maximize the amount of vaccine doses given out.
Commissioner Scott Briggs praised Hively, Oyenuga and all of the county’s health care workers for their hard work getting vaccines in arms.
“I’ve heard but nothing but good things about the vaccination clinics,” Briggs said. “They run very smoothly. … You deserve to be maybe patted on the back and thanked for what you ladies do.”
