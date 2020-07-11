The very first question you need to ask yourself when you decide to retire is, “What will it cost to continue to live the lifestyle I am accustomed to and want for the rest of my life?” That may seem like a difficult question to answer, and it can be if you don’t go about it the right way.
The very first step to answering that question is to lay out your current expenses you have. Once you have determined your household budget and any other basic, daily living expenses, the next important question should be, “Where is the income going to come from?”
The main goal of an annuity, and its most appropriate use, is to bridge the income gap left over after Social Security and any existing pensions are taken into consideration.
In order to retire safely and stay retired, I believe every retiree needs the following three things:
1. A Source of Income to Cover Expenses
You need an income stream that you will not outlive no matter what, and one that can support your needs in retirement (i.e., house payments, utilities, insurance, etc.)
2. An Emergency Fund
You will need to determine the right amount of income needed to account for any unforeseeable emergencies in your future. The purpose ofthis surplus money is to be used in the event of an emergency, such as medical expense, natural disaster, etc.
3. Account for Inflation
This may be the hardest part to prepare for, because inflation happens every single day. This can make it difficult to determine the exact amount needed to prepare. However, this money is set aside to compensate for inflation over the period of your retirement. You should break down your basic expenses and account for each one that will be affected by inflation.
Once you have identified and solved these three key retirement objectives, you are ready to find out the right amount you should put into an annuity.
The goal is to use the least amount of money possible to bridge the income gap. In other words, use only what is necessary. Any money that is left over after taking care of the three key objectives for retirement planning can be used however you desire.
You may want to invest the leftover money into managed money accounts, with the hopes of market growth. Now that the most essential aspects of your retirement are covered, you can afford to be as aggressive as you want, because losing any of that money will not affect the retirement you planned for.
I have developed new and creative strategies using annuities that will help account for inflation. I call it getting “income raises or income bumps” throughout retirement, to help you keep ahead of inflation.
Call CB Financial for a free no obligation consultation on your current situation. Remember, retire HAPPY…. Retire with CB Financial! Call 620-794-6979 or 620-208-6777
