The Great American Market is returning to downtown Emporia next week with around 150 vendors expected to hawk their wares.
From 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, shoppers can check out vendors on Commercial Street between Sixth and Twelfth avenues. While the overall event is the same, Emporia Main Street community development coordinator Jessica Buchholz said some changes have been made to help make the event safer during the ongoing pandemic.
"The difference you'll see on the inside of the market is, in a non-COVID year the vendors are basically right next to each other, and this year we decided to allow for space between each of the vendors," she said. "So, you'll see a vendor and then an empty space and then a vendor and an empty space. That's probably going to be the major difference people see."
Buchholz said this will allow people more freedom to walk around and socially distance as they enjoy the market. Another mitigation strategy being implemented is the addition of hand washing stations throughout the market.
Main Street executive director Casey Woods said they were working closely with Lyon County Public Health officials to ensure the market runs safely.
"This is a vastly different event than some of the other events that we hold and frankly, canceled, like The Taste," he said. "There are some things that just make [the Great American Market] different. There's no alcohol at the market, because of the space on the street we can space booths and create some social distancing, we'll have masks that are available for people, we'll have the hand washing stations and the hand sanitizers. And it's all outdoors."
Woods said the market actively encourages people to walk around rather than stay in one place for extended periods of time, too.
"There's no event that's 100% safe, but I think Emporia Main Street has worked with a variety of different entities on some different types of events that we have been able to hold and we've proven that we have the ability to plan out and execute events that are safe."
Woods pointed out that, when events don't meet Main Street's risk guidelines, the organization is proactive and is willing to make adjustments to schedules.
As of press time, vendor registrations were closed but Buchholz said they did have a waiting list for people interested in being vendors at the market. Those interested in putting their names on the list if booth space becomes available can call the Emporia Main Street office at 620-340-6430.
Woods said information would also be available on Main Street's incubator space, located at 715 Commercial St. Currently occupied by Trox Gallery and Gifts, the space will soon be vacated upon the gallery's upcoming relocation to 715 Commercial St.
"We know in the past we've had people shift from being good vendors into a store and that's something that will get emphasized this year," he said.
More information on the market, including a list of vendors can be found online at https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/great-american-market.
