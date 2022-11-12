Special to The Gazette
Sondra Burden School of Performing Arts held a recital Monday evening at Burden’s residence.
Students who performed were Monique Prosper, Seoul Bishoff, Artie Cook, Kimberly Herrick and Mila Dix.
Monique and Seoul performed piano duets and solos. Mila and Kimberly performed duets from “Encanto,” including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and “What Else Can I Do?”
