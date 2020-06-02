Lyon County Public Health officials are urging the community to exercise caution as the fifth death related to the novel coronavirus was reported Tuesday.
Brandon Stiner, Lyon County Public Health public information officer, told The Emporia Gazette the patient was an Asian man in his 50s. No other information will be released.
Four new cases along with five recoveries were also reported Tuesday, bringing the county's totals to 430 overall infections and 355 recoveries. There are currently 69 active cases. Six hospitalizations are currently being reported for local patients.
Overall, the county has seen more than 20 new cases reported since last week, with 18 new cases reported Monday.
Stiner said the latest uptick in cases is likely related to easing stay-at-home restrictions that have allowed for more travel and gatherings over the last couple of weeks.
"We are seeing numbers seeing increase because of travels and because there are many more businesses that are opening," Stiner said. "We are seeing a lot more people going out of town shopping, running errands to Topeka, Wichita, Kansas City. People are leaving their safe zones."
As people have felt more comfortable leaving their homes for public spaces, Stiner said Lyon County Public Health continues to urge the community to follow guidelines on wearing facial coverings in public, observing social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
Public Health has also expanded its testing availability. Starting Tuesday, people who are interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can call the local hotline and undergo a brief screening.
"When they call in, the phone will be answered by a screener," Stiner said. "What they will do is they'll go through and ask a series of questions, but now this is a little different because they will either be able to say, 'Yes, let's get you scheduled,' or 'No, you just have one of the symptoms.'"
Then, depending on the severity of a patient's symptoms, they may qualify for the rapid test — which gives results in a matter of minutes — or will have their swabs sent out to an outside lab.
"We will have an interpreter for those needing those services," Stiner said. "We know some people may not call ahead, but we are trying to get people to schedule so we don't have a line or safety issues running down 15th Avenue."
Testing is available from 9 a.m. - noon Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - noon Fridays, on the the west side of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave.
The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 620-208-3741.
