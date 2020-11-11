A reminder of what binds Americans together, even amid times of division, was the message given by Col. Robert Michael Hicks during the Veterans Day Ceremony at Soden's Grove, Wednesday morning.
Hicks is a retired Air Force Chaplain, with 32 years of service in the military. He served in the Air National Guard for more than 30 years and was former deputy director of the Civil Air Patrol. He's also a Wichita native and graduate of the Kansas State Teachers College — now Emporia State University — where he ultimately found himself on his path to the ministry. Through his service, Hicks traveled all over the world and noted that the United States is unique in many ways, not least of which its diversity.
"When we look at the history of civilizations, we see that most countries had a shared language, shared race, shared customs," he said. "Maybe all that we share today in all our diversity and division is McDonald's. So, what is it that unites us?"
The answer, he said, was a few pieces of parchment paper that reside in the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C.
"It's called the U.S. Constitution; every person that's served has pledged allegiance to a piece of paper," Hicks said. "The document has united us for 231 years and counting. It's what makes us Americans. It should stand as the basis of unity for the entire country, and no other country that has stood that long."
He said the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights, which outlines freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom to assemble and to petition the government, was intentional in listing the freedom of religion above all else.
"Apparently our Founders knew something that we've lost today," Hicks said. "The basis of most of our freedoms are derived from the freedom of religion."
Hicks said in many of the countries he had visited, the first freedom to go was the freedom of religion. After that, it was freedom of speech and everything else would fall. He said over the course of the country's history, a loss of religion has been seen in Washington, resulting in religious ignorance or incompetence — or both.
That has led to exacerbating conflicts.
Hicks said more education surrounding religion would allow for greater understanding of religions, benefiting not only the military but the country as a whole.
"At my military retirement ceremony, I closed my remarks by saying, 'I've had the privilege to serve these 32 years, enabling to serve not only my country but my God,'" Hicks said. "I wear the uniform of an Air Force Colonel, but the cross is above everything I did. ... As a fellow veteran, I thank you for your dedication and service to our nation and to our God. For this, I salute you."
