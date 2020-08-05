OSAGE CITY - Stephen L. Griffin, 73, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Stephen Leroy Griffin was born July 30, 1947 in Burlingame, Kansas, the son of William Frances and Mildred Francis (Kelley) Griffin. He served in the United States Navy.
Steve was joined in marriage to Elizabeth Catherine Gunterman on September 6, 1969 in Topeka, Kansas.
He had worked at the State of Kansas Job Service Office for many years. He was a member of Corinthian Lodge #79 Masonic Lodge in Burlingame.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Cathy Griffin of the home; two daughters, Ginger LeAnn (Eric) Fay of Emporia and Stephanie Louise Griffin of Bon Aire, Georgia; a son, Robert (Sherry) Griffin of Lebo; four sisters, Julia Traphagan of Burlingame, Kansas, Liz (Dennis) Johnson of Carbondale, Kansas, Paula (John) Clark of Belle Plaine, Kansas and Patti Fleak of Burlingame, Kansas; three brothers, Bob (Dolly) Griffin of Lawrence, Kansas, Dale (Joan) Griffin of Olivet, Kansas and Tim (Kylin) Griffin of Burlingame, Kansas; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by parents, six sisters and nine brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation to follow service and inurnment in Burlingame Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Corinthian Lodge #79 Masonic Lodge or American Cancer Society and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
