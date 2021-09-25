About 1,700 Emporians are without power on the east side of town Saturday.
According to Evergy's Outage map, 1,717 customers — or about 13.3% of the city — is currently out of service.
Outages have been reported from Commercial Street and everything east.
There's no word about what is the cause of the outage, but Evergy said power should be restored by mid-afternoon.
Customers without power are encouraged to report the outage to www.evergy.com/report-outage.
