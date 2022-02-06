Lyon County first responders dealt with two crashes with injuries Sunday afternoon, which occurred only minutes apart.
The first one was reported around 1:55 p.m. in the 3100 block of North K-99. The second was called moments later at Ninth and Walnut.
Reports from the scene indicated the injuries in both crashes were minor. No other information was immediately available.
