The Emporia City Commission voted in favor of a series of road work projects for the area during Wednesday afternoon’s action session.
One of the approved projects is for surface preservation on K-99 (Commercial Street) from Third Avenue to 12th Avenue and on US-50 (Sixth Avenue) from Neosho Street to Mechanic Street.
The surface preservation would be paid for by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation in which 90% of the costs would be paid by KDOT with the city paying the other 10%. Any expenses over $300,000 would be paid by the city as well.
The project would bid in July with the expectation that work would begin in August.
Road work on 30th Avenue between Prairie Street and Crestview Street will begin sometime in late March or early April after the Commission approved the bid of $819,586.89 to APAC-KS, Inc. for resurfacing as well as some utility work. The project is expected to last 65 days.
The Commission approved a bid from Emporia Construction & Remodeling to perform work on hazardous sidewalks in 2021. The bid was the only one received and totaled $52,895, just over the engineer’s estimate of $50,330.
Commissioners clarified that the bid was not for one large project, but rather for a series of smaller projects expected to be completed throughout the year and that the city may or may not end up spending the entire $52,895 if not all of the predicted projects come to fruition.
The Commission voted in favor of an agreement with Kaw Valley Engineering to provide roadway and drainage improvement design services for Road 180 (18th Avenue) spanning from Road G to the west end of the Westar/Evergy plat.
The project will be paid for with funds from the city’s agreement with Evergy and its multi-year fund.
The Commission also:
Approved the appointments of Lynn Cunningham and Eric Smith to the Community Housing Board/Emporia Land Bank.
Accepted the grant from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation in the amount of $139,333 on behalf of Family Promise of the Flint Hills, a new organization intending to provide services to people in the area without adequate housing.
Approved the purchase of a Case 621G wheel loader for $162,984 to replace the city’s current wheel loader.
Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds for an aviation fuel truck for $175,000, a motor grader for the street department for $200,000, the replacement of turbidimeters at the water treatment plant for $300,000 and the replacement of actuators at the water treatment plant for $550,000.
Approved the acceptance of the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant in the amount $700,000.
Approved the request to extend Soden’s Grove Park hours to 1 a.m. on April 24, 2021, for the Glow-in-the-Dark Disc Golf event hosted by Dynamic Discs.
