Doxie Anna Keller, 87, died on Friday November 1, 2019 at Thorne Rehabilitation, Wesley Towers in Hutchinson, KS. She was born July 26, 1932, on a farm in Burlington, KS, the daughter of J. B and Bertha (Dill) Hoover.
Doxie spent many years teaching and was also a business owner. She loved refinishing antique furniture. Doxie was also the director of the Hutchinson Recreation Commission’s Leisure Arts Center. On September 2, 1955, Doxie married Lester Keller in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He precedes her in death.
Doxie is survived by her children, Kathy Carey of Hutchinson, and Bruce Keller of Jackson, WY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; sons, Gary Keller and Ross Keller; twin daughters, Sally Jo and Shelley Jo Keller.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, Hutchinson, KS, with Reverend John Chastain presiding.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home at 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.
