In case you haven’t noticed, Emporia’s restaurants have been busy this month; very busy!
Since Feb. 1, more than 1,200 EmporiYUM passports have been circulating around town, as Emporians have been dining on the best food Emporia has to offer. From steaks to pho and everything in between, Emporia’s eateries have been serving up yummy dishes all month long in honor of the first annual (yes, we are already planning for next year!) EmporiYUM Restaurant Month.
“It’s been really fun to hear from people about the new places they’ve tried this month,” said Ashley Walker, editor at The Emporia Gazette. “Nearly everyone I’ve talked to has said EmporiYUM has encouraged them to go to restaurants they’ve never eaten at before.”
And that was the point.
EmporiYUM was launched this year as a way to not only support our locally-owned eateries, but also to celebrate the variety of cuisines Emporia has to offer.
“For a town our size, we have such a great mixture of eateries for a variety of palates, as well as budgets,” Walker said. “It’s about time we celebrated them!”
Restaurants have noticed the impact.
“We have been pleasantly surprised by the number of people participating,” said Leslie Lloyd, co-owner of Do B’s, a yummy eatery on East 12th Avenue that is known for its signature homemade phillys, po-boys and burgers. “We have definitely met some new folks and hope to make them Do-B regulars.”
Alvaro Ramos, owner of Taco Express, has also enjoyed the new business EmporiYUM has brought through the door of the newly-opened restaurant on South Commercial Street, which serves the freshest Mexican food in town.
“[EmporiYUM] gets the little business out there,” Ramos said. “It brings out the best of both sides of town, and we enjoy seeing new people in here every day.”
Mai Fields, owner of Chi Em Eats, has appreciated how EmporiYUM has brought in new patrons who have never tried Vietnamese food before.
“I’ve been very encouraged with how restaurant month has gone,” she said. “Lots of new people have come in, and it’s brought a great excitement to town.”
Speaking of those patrons dining their way through town, one lucky passport holder is going to win big at the end of restaurant month. On March 5 one winner will be drawn to win “Dining Out for an Entire Year!”
“Essentially, the winner will get a $25 gift certificate to every EmporiYUM restaurant good for an entire year,” Walker said. “It’s quite a prize!”
Restaurant patrons should also make sure to vote for their favorite “2020 EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Year” at emporiyumks.com The winning restaurant will not only receive an EmporiYUM “plate” to display in their establishment, but they will win an all-inclusive advertising packing with The Emporia Gazette.
EmporiYUM wraps up Feb. 29. All stamped passport pages should be turned into The Emporia Gazette by March 4.
