Linda and Larry DeDonder of Emporia are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple was married May 22, 1971 in Emporia.
They are both retired and enjoy volunteering and traveling to see their grandchildren.
The DeDonders have four children: Tom and Leanda DeDonder of Lee’s Summit, MO.; Bruce and Mandy DeDonder of Abilene; Amy and Mike Richardson of Clifton Park, N.Y.; and Matt and Amanda DeDonder of Owassa, Okla. They have 16 grandchildren.
A renewal of vows is planned at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia with their family and friends.
