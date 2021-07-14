The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership Emporia Academy.
More than 620 alumni from 33 classes have participated in Leadership Emporia since 1989. The 2021 session begins Sept. 23, with organizers "keeping a close eye on local COVID-19 trends."
"In order to grow our communities, we must inspire others to embrace a collective purpose for the common good," said Marcia Lawrence, public relations coordinator, in a written release. "Individuals, businesses, and organizations must adapt to the reality of what is happening around them in order to survive.
"Leadership Emporia Academy gives participants the tools to address the adaptive issues they face, and the courage to make progress on what they most care about."
Lawrence said Leadership Emporia Academy provides "powerful experiences" through conceptual frameworks, skills and tools through a collaborative leadership approach.
Information and applications are available on the chamber website at emporiakschamber.org/leadership-emporia-3.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Applications are confidentially evaluated and class size is limited.
Jeanine McKenna, President and CEO, encourages all who are interested to apply. Anyone with questions may contact her with questions or concerns about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.