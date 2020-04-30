On Tuesday, Newman Regional Health announced a new protocol mandating that all clinical and non-clinical staff, including medical workers, administrators, and support staff, wear a mask while in the Hospital, Medical Office Building, School of Nursing building, and other off campus work sites beginning Friday.
Existing protocols for social distancing, personal protective equipment, and cleaning remain in effect at all locations.
This decision is in recognition of the widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and expands upon existing efforts to reduce the risk of transmission within our facilities. Clinical staff have been required to wear additional protective equipment for all patient encounters since April 2nd.
"This latest decision was made based on our recognition that community spread is occurring, which places our staff and our patients at increased risk of coming into contact with individuals who are infected and may not know it," Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health said.
Newman Regional Health continues to screen employees as they arrive for their shift and encourages staff to stay home from work if they are experiencing any of the potential COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. An allotment of COVID-19 paid time off hours has been created for Newman Regional Health staff to utilize during this time, further encouraging employees to stay home and not potentially expose others.
"Each of us has a responsibility to our co-workers, our patients, our families, and this community to be as safe as possible," Tabatha Tafoya, Director of Human Resources at Newman Regional Health, said. "This includes reporting any changes in personal symptoms and not coming to work if the employee feels ill.”
