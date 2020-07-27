Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Communications offense, 500 Mechanic St., 9:34 a.m.
Controlled Substance/Posession, 1100 Merchant St., 10:02 a.m.
Sex offense, no address or time given.
Non-Injury Accident, Hwy 50 and Industrial Rd., 1:31 p.m.
Traffic Violation, 15th Ave and Industrial Rd., 2:35 p.m.
Animal Problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:20 p.m.
Animal Problem, 400 Neosho St., 3:31 p.m.
Animal Problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:29 p.m.
Non-Injury Accident, Candlewood Dr and Industrial Rd., 5:30 p.m.
Animal Problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:56 p.m.
Traffic Violation, 400 Merchant St., 11:55 p.m.
saturday
Injury Accident, 1200 6th Ave, 12:16 a.m.
Hit & Run Pedestrian, Commercial St and 6th Ave., 12:19 a.m.
Disorderly Conduct, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:02 a.m.
Disorderly Conduct, 900 12th Ave, 11:40 a.m.
Traffic Violation, 1200 I-35, 11:52 a.m.
Non-Injury Accident, 2nd Ave and Rural St., 11:20 p.m.
sunday
Hit & Run Pedestrian, 2200 Arrowhead Dr., 3:14 p.m.
Hit & Run Pedestrian, 2700 Hwy 50, 3:34 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Vehicle Fire, 400 Road K, 4:42 p.m.
Non-Injury Accident, 6th Ave and Mechanic St., 5:52 p.m.
saturday
Injury Accident, 1200 6th Ave., 12:16 a.m.
Traffic Violation, 400 Road 350, 12:57 a.m.
Disorderly Conduct, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:02 a.m.
Traffic Violation, 1200 I-35, 11:52 a.m.
Animal Problem, no address or time given.
Traffic Hazard, Road M and Road 155, 4:17 p.m.
Traffic Hazard, Road M and Road 155, 4:56 p.m.
sunday
Vehicle Fire, Road 300 and Road D, 11:11 a.m.
monday
Non-Injury Accident, 600 Hwy 99, 6:00 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Forgery/Counterfeiting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 9:47 a.m.
Check Welfare, no address or time given.
saturday
Fraud, 1200 Stanton St., 12:06 p.m.
Fraud, 400 11th Ave., 1:02 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 2:37 p.m.
sunday
Theft, 1100 East St., 7:16 p.m.
Sheriff
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
