An Emporia Middle School seventh-grader is getting ready to celebrate a big accomplishment.
Hunter Smith, 13, has published his first novel and will be selling and signing copies of the book 9:30 - 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the school, located at 2300 Graphic Arts Rd.
Smith began writing “Sky Warriors: The Missing Dragon Wand” two years ago when he was in fifth grade. His twin sister Harley provided illustrations and the family self-published the book.
“It’s about dragons, so it’s a fantasy-type book and it’s 270-some pages, so it’s a pretty thick book,” said Richelle Smith, Hunter and Harley’s mother. “He plans on making more books. He’s already on a second one. He’s halfway through writing it. He plans on making 10 books in total, so he’s got big plans.”
According to the book’s Amazon page, the novel is about a mythical land called Kestrel Veil that is “disrupted by a powerful sorcerer named Jack,” thus requiring the dragons to “put aside their differences and come together to restore the land before the evil is spread to the other landforms.”
An Amazon reviewer wrote that the book “has my child excited about reading.”
Richelle said the book-signing was EMS Principal Steven Bazan’s idea.
“He’s finished it. Rare that we see a kid start and finish a project,” Bazan said. “The fact that he started a book and finished it in two years [is] such a testament. I want to celebrate him as much as we can. It’s a beautiful thing.”
The event will take place outside the front entrance on the west side of the building. Hunter will be selling copies of “Sky Warriors: The Missing Dragon Wand” for $10 each and signing them.
