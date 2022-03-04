Calvin Coolidge Renfro
of Emporia died Saturday,
February 19, 2022 at the Colmery-
Oneal Veterans Administration
Medical Center in
Topeka. He was 76.
A private service will be
held at a later date. Roberts-
Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home has the arrangements.
