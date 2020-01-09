Outgoing Mayor Jon Geitz said 2019 was a year of improvements that positioned the city for another year of growth during the State of the City speech at a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
“This commission has been very focused on maintaining the financial strength of the community, investing in our infrastructure and improving the quality of life available in Emporia,” Geitz said.
The city once again received the CAFR award for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, for the “clarity” of its financial statements. Geitz said the city’s financial position enables Emporia to borrow funds at low interest rates, making high-dollar projects more feasible.
“The city used some of these low-interest loans to fund the wastewater treatment facility, the downtown sewer replacements and repair and replacement of other water system projects,” he said. “These improvements should serve the community for decades.”
Investments in local parks and the David Traylor Zoo have also marked great improvements for the city’s quality of life. Some of the improvements included the installment of the splash pad at Peter Pan Park, new playground equipment at several community parks and a growing partnership with the Eastside Community Group.
“2019 was a good year for our community,” Geitz said. “The economy is strong and employers continue to look for opportunities to expand.”
Geitz said he enjoyed his term as mayor and looked forward to continuing his work with the commission.
Other business
Commissioners approved an ordinance establishing the Pleasant Point Rural Housing Incentive District, located on an empty lot between Oak and Elm streets along Seventh Avenue, following a public hearing in which no opposition was voiced. The subdivision will be divided into 10 lots for development, according to City Consultant Jim Witt.
Commissioners also accepted a grant agreement with the Federal Home Loan Bank for a direct subsidy grant in the amount of $240,000 to repair 30 homes located within city limits. The city has been awarded and completed the grant more than seven times since 2000.
According to Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch, the grant will allow the city to assist homeowners with household incomes less than 50 percent of the area’s median income with repairs.
Commissioner Becky Smith motioned to table a $30,000 payment to the Ignite Emporia initiative until a contract has been drawn up between the entities. The motion carried 3 - 1, with Geitz opposed.
Commissioners then adjourned the 2019 session.
As the commission started its 2020 session, commissioners then welcomed Susan Brinkman to the board. Brinkman was elected in November to fill a seat vacated by Bobbi Mlynar, who is retiring from the commission.
Geitz then nominated Commissioners Danny Giefer and Rob Gilligan to take on the roles of mayor and vice-mayor.
