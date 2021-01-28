The Lyon County League Tournament tipped off its 100th annual playing at White Auditorium Monday afternoon. First round games are in the books and schedules are set for the semifinals and consolation bracket.
Girls
Top-seeded Olpe blasted No. 8 Marais des Cygnes Valley 96-8 on Tuesday and advanced to a semifinal matchup with No. 5 Madison, which knocked off No. 4 Waverly 47-38 the same day. That semifinal will take place Friday at 7:00 pm. Olpe won a Jan. 19 matchup against Madison 69-15.
Marais des Cygnes Valley and Waverly will battle in the consolation bracket at 7 p.m.today.
No. 2 Burlingame took down No. 7 Southern Coffey County 58-22 and No. 3 Lebo beat No. 6 Hartford 51-36. Burlingame and Lebo meet in the second semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. Friday
SCC and Hartford will play at 4 p.m. today.
Boys
No. 1 Olpe advanced to the semifinals with a 62-28 drubbing of No. 8 Marais des Cygnes Valley. The Eagles’ opponent will be No. 4 Burlingame, which defeated No. 5 Waverly 50-29.
Marais des Cygnes Valley and Waverly are set to play at 8:30 p.m. today.
No. 2 Lebo toppled Hartford 55-29 to move on in the tournament. No. 3 Madison stomped SCC 70-20 to set up a semifinal rematch with Lebo in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Lebo edged by Madison 41-37 on Jan. 16.
SCC and Hartford are scheduled to lock horns at 5:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.