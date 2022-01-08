The Emporia Arts Center will host an Artist’s Opening Reception for Matt Hoelscher’s show, “True Fiction,” in from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
The show will be up for viewing Jan. 13 - Feb. 18.
According to a written release, Hoelscher’s work is influenced by TV shows, comics and toys that he grew up with as a child.
“The fictional tales help cope with reality by being able to escape into his own imagination,” the release stated. “Painting allows Hoelscher to explore both reality and fantasy in the same space while carefully balancing both elements into his work while emphasizing the duality between them.”
Further, “Hoelscher’s works is a performance of his imagination, his studio becomes a space that allows him to act out scenes in his head such as a play.”
“The props and environments are crude and ephemerals, reminiscent of how a child plays with anything that they can get their hands on,” he said in the release. “They are painted as physical objects that will eventually break down over time. I dress in costumes to create characters from different genres that I enjoy. Then I put those characters into scenes that I have made from cardboard still-life’s that I call toy theaters.”
The process involves carefully rendering oil paint onto cardboard and balancing the simulated texture of paint with the actual texture of the cardboard to create a balance of what is real and what is an illusion.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Gallery Hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.