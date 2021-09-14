Film buffs can expect a show with the return of the No Coast Film Festival this week at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
NCFF showcases a selection of short films by independent filmmakers, ranging in length from 1 - 25 minutes, providing a “platform for first time filmmakers to showcase their work alongside experienced creators and encourages regional filmmakers, especially, to submit their films.”
Roughly 98 short films are expected to be featured from Friday - Sunday, including “The Beauty and The Grit,” “The Pet Thief,” “The Return” and more.
“It’s a joy to know that this year’s festival is in person … To me, it’s a true dream to be able to see my short film on the big screen, in my hometown,” said Kevin Rabas, film maker of “The Beauty and The Grit.” “Friends and family can come out. We can get the whole experience together.”
NCFF marketing director Rosalie Krenger said there will be something for everyone during the three-day festival.
“We have everything; we have comedy, horror, drama, documentaries, and this year we have a family friendly block that [is] okay to bring your kids to,” she said. “[There are] several blocks that are more general, they might have drama [or] comedy, and there is an after dark block; more language, violence, and things like that.”
Being together as a community may raise concerns for some guests due to COVID-19, but Krenger said, “we are being cautious; we are still going to ask people to wear masks and to social distance … We want to be as responsible as we possibly can. I know that we are not entirely back to normal, but it is nice to be able to take a weekend and feel like things are okay for a minute.”
The festival is free but will offer a VIP package for $50 that includes a T-shirt, a tote bag and a meet-and-greet mixer with some of the filmmakers.
For those unable to attend the festival in person, NCFF will continue to stream the festival online.
The festival runs from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on the films visit www.nocoastfilmfest.com.
