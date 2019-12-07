The Emporia High girl’s basketball team utilized staunch fourth-quarter defense and clutch free-throw shooting to capture a 41-33 home win over the Hayden Wildcats Friday evening.
Neither team could find its shot early on as the Spartans and Wildcats finished the first eight minutes with the score knotted at 7. Shooters were a combined 5-for-17 from the field in the quarter, with the majority of Emporia’s offense coming from senior Mya Tovar who scored four quick points on two crafty post moves.
“[Tovar] is so strong, that obviously they’re going to focus on her,” said EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I thought she did a good job early by playing slow, strong and steady which is what her signature has always been.”
Mutual offensive struggles continued until midway through the second period when Hayden began to find consistency from deep, hitting two quick 3-pointers to stretch its advantage 16-10 at the 2:25 mark before half. The Wildcats quickly added to their lead after a timeout by Dorsey, but soon after found themselves on the opposite end of a scoring run. Consecutive baskets from Tovar, fellow senior Mya Chapman and junior Emily Christensen brought the Spartans back within 18-16 at the halftime whistle.
The Wildcats continued to keep EHS at arm’s length throughout the third period, extending their lead to 22-16 with a 4-0 run out of the locker room, although never bringing the cushion to more than eight points. The Spartans came back to tie the contest 26-26 on a deep three from sophomore Gracie Gilpin at the 1:48 mark, but were unable to claim their first lead as Hayden headed into the final quarter up 30-28.
Offense began to falter in the fourth as each team struggled with turnovers and missed foul shots early on. Gilpin was the first Spartan to find her touch, again doing damage from deep to tie the game at 31-31 with just under four minutes remaining. Her next three-point basket gave the Spartans their first lead of the game at 34-33 at the 2:17 mark.
“[Gilpin] was shooting early, and it wasn’t going in, but once she got those first couple baskets it made everything easier for her,” Dorsey said. “That’s what I like about her. She knew she was kind of struggling offensively, but it didn’t bother her. She knows what she needs to do. I thought she was great with not forcing anything and doing whatever she could to help us in the meantime. Once we started going back to her, she started shooting really well.”
Emporia’s defense swarmed the Wildcats throughout the remainder of the contest, forcing Hayden to foul and put the Spartans on the line after each miss. Gilpin, Christensen and senior Rayanna Breshears went a combined 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the final seconds to seal the season-opening, comeback victory. Gilpin and Christensen led the way for EHS on offense as well, finishing with 11 and 9 points, respectively. Tovar added another 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.
“Defensively, we wanted to have a good, strong performance,” Dorsey said. “I think in a game like this where the nerves are high and kids are shooting it long, the offense is going to come and go … In that fourth quarter, I thought we did a much better job adjusting and keeping the ball in front of us. I thought we did a good job on the glass with them as well.”
The Lady Spartans will be back in action Monday against Independent in the first round of the Hesston tournament. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Wichita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.