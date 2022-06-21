CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness has kicked off its "Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground" capital campaign with the receipt of a $2.5 million grant from the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, the mental health center announced Tuesday.
The campaign was established with a goal of "securing a privately-owned, campus-style hub for the future of mental health service delivery" within the Emporia community. The contribution will be used toward the renovation of two buildings in Emporia, providing a "valuable launch pad" for expanded mental health services offerings within CrossWinds' seven county coverage area.
The mental health center said the 38,000-square foot campus will be completed in 2024, with focuses on "addressing critical issues including the suicide crisis, overdose deaths, and inadequate care for veteran, senior, and non-English speaking populations."
A $75,000 portion of the grant will be put toward CrossWinds' children's programs to support daytime, afterschool, summer and Positive Alternatives for Student Success offerings in Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties.
"CrossWinds is incredibly grateful for this gift from the Jones Testamentary Trust," said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham in a written release. "This generous award is a true testament to the need for quality mental and behavioral health services, and shows a belief in our mission of service.
"We are excited to expand our offices and provide improved experiences for our consumers not only in Lyon County, but throughout our coverage area. Our partnership with the Jones Testamentary Trust has been truly amazing and their gift will be instrumental to the ongoing success of our capital campaign."
Founded in 1960, CrossWinds has seen continued growth over six decades. It services people in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, MOrris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties.
