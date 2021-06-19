The Emporia Gazette
Emporia State University Theatre will present Douglas J. Cohen’s “No Way to Treat a Lady” as its 2021 Summer Theatre Musical next week.
The fast-paced, murder-musical comedy is set in seedy 1970s New York and follows lovable schlub-of-a-detective Morris Brummel in his pursuit of a serial strangler across the city — while he negotiates a romance with a woman way out of his league.
Who will be the first to grab the daily headlines: the killer or the detective?
“We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Bruder Theatre for our first live-audience show post-pandemic! It has been a joy partnering with music director Pennie Speedie to work with these four powerhouse student performers,” said Dr. Pete Rydberg, ESU director of theatre. “While the theatre has been ‘dark,’ we have been enhancing our sound and light systems, so in addition to a laugh-out-loud musical, audiences will be able to see some of our new tech toys in play.”
“If you would like to bring a younger audience member, there are themes of sex and violence, but it is relatively tame, and there is no profanity. If you would bring your young patron to a performance of ‘Chicago,’ they will be just fine at ‘No Way to Treat a Lady.’”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. June 23 - 26. Tickets are available now for both in-person or livestream audiences.
Actors will perform without masks, and audience masking will conform to current public health guidelines. Livestream passes can be purchased for $12 at showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].
In conjunction with public health authorities, in-person tickets are available in blocks of four seats for $50. Each block-of-four is separated from other blocks to each side, and offset front to back. Families and friends may sit with one another without feeling too “close” to the rest of the audience. Each block of four seats may be occupied by up to four people. Make reservations for in-person attendance at emporiastatetickets.com or call the Theatre Office at 620-341-5256.
The cast includes Corey Mann, senior from Kansas City, Kan. (Detective Morris Brummel), Cara Lohkamp, graduate student at Emporia State from Colwich (Sarah Stone), Taylor Molt, from Horton (Flora Brummel & Others) and Nathan Goodwin, junior from Neodesha (Christopher “Kit” Gill).
The faculty production team includes Rydberg (director), Pennie Speedie (music director), Melinda Groves (accompanist), Chris Lohkamp (scene shop supervisor), and Amanda Dura (costume shop manager), with Joshua Christofferson as guest scenic designer.
Students on the production team include Daniel Vazquez, sophomore from Lenexa assistant director & cinematographer), Benjamin Johnson, senior from Wichita (production stage manager), McKenzi Crossman, sophomore from Liberal (assistant stage manager & choreographer), Mason Nicks, junior from Leavenworth (lighting designer), Damien Page, junior from Hutchinson (sound design), Laney Smith, junior from Belle Plaine (assistant scenic design & props master), Emily Rayson, senior from Ottawa (costume design). The ensemble is rounded out by Erin McNeley Phelps, junior from Lenexa; Mike Cooprider, junior from Hutchinson; Taylor Bisbee, sophomore from Rosalia; RobyLane Kelley, junior from Topeka and Kaitlin Werth, sophomore from Wichita in the scene shop. In the costume shop the ensemble includes Christine Pascoe, senior from Overland Park; Makayla Pearson, junior from Chanute; Allie Thomas, sophomore from Emporia and Kat Martin, sophomore from Kiowa.
