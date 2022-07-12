Andrew James Barr, 11, entered into heaven on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Stormont-Vail in Topeka.
He was born September 2, 2010 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Kyle and Lori Hoover Barr. Andy attended Lebo Elementary School and was a member of the Class of 2029.
Andy experienced life in an unconditional loving way that drew everyone around him closer and was known for his bright and unforgettable smile. He loved the water and being outdoors. Some of his favorite activities included riding four wheelers, playing on the trampoline and swings, horseback riding, going for a Honda ride with his PaPa and all types of music as long as it was loud. His all time favorite was Mickey Mouse. He was able to give everyone who met him a unique perspective of life and the importance of truly living each moment.
He shared his life and love with his parents, Kyle and Lori of Lebo; his sister, Kylee and brother, Carter; his maternal grandparents, Scott and Norma Hoover of Neosho Rapids; paternal grandparents, Jim and Kathy Barr of Lebo; a maternal great-grandmother, Joan Hoover; paternal great-grandmother, Lorraine Barr; aunts and uncles, Amy and Kelly Fowler, Bradley and Kayla Hoover and Brandon Barr; cousins, Konner Hoover, Kinzie Fowler and Justin Fowler; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating his life at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. They will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Andy will be laid to rest at Arvonia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew Barr Memorial Fund and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
