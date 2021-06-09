The Emporia City Commission discussed solutions to the city’s issues with chronically vacant and abandoned properties during its study session Wednesday morning.
City attorney Christina Montgomery explained that the city has spent the past 10 years trying to address this concern, particularly with a 2014 ordinance -- which was then amended in 2015 -- outlining a set of procedures for vacant property owners to register them with the city.
Montgomery said that, due to a variety of factors including insufficient staffing and elusive property owners, the current ordinance has not been an effective solution for mitigating and managing the vacant properties in the community.
City staff reported that a possible solution would be to contract with an outside agency that would focus on identifying vacant properties, finding the owners and engaging them in the registration process.
The commission heard a presentation from Tim Cox, the middle markets manager for Property Registration Champions LLC (ProChamps) of Melbourne, Florida. Cox explained that ProChamps has been around since 2009 and has partnered with 250 communities across the country, including Topeka and Wyandotte County.
According to Cox and ProChamps, vacant properties have detrimental community impacts, including decreased property value for the surrounding area, loss of property tax revenue, heavier tax burdens on neighboring residents, higher crime rates and greater costs to municipal services.
To limit the effects of vacant properties in the community, Cox said that ProChamps could partner with the city to enact its four-step process: identifying vacant properties and their owners, regulating by contacting owners and reporting on compliance, enforcing by working to collect fees and monitoring by analyzing risks and trends.
ProChamps would have its own internal operational procedures, but it would follow the definitions and procedures as set out in the city ordinance in regard to vacant properties. This would allow the city to define what qualifies as a vacant property, set its own fees and determine any exemptions.
If it chose to contract with ProChamps, the city would pay $100 to the company for every property on which it successfully collects. As an example, Cox said that if ProChamps collected a $200 fee on a single property, ProChamps would keep half of that and remit the remainder to the city.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman expressed some concern regarding the potential partnership, especially as it related to what seemed to be outsourcing city work and city revenue out of state, although chief building inspector Kory Krause said that having a service like ProChamps was necessary unless drastic changes were made within the city’s budget.
“I think we need it,” Krause said. “If you give me unlimited budget, we could take care of a lot of these houses and infill them like we need to.”
He added that it would likely require hiring three staff -- in addition to acquiring three vehicles -- and an administrative assistant for the city to do the job well.
Brinkman said that she would be interested in taking a look at the budget and seeing what was possible.
“I’m a little bit apprehensive and uncomfortable about handing over an entire section of code and code enforcement to an out-of-state company,” she said. “Why wouldn’t we want to look at the budget this cycle and hire the staff that Kory [Krause] needs to live in our community, who know our residents, to do the work that needs to be done? These are the folks who are ultimately going to be shopping here, paying property taxes here.”
Vice Mayor Becky Smith countered that there were certain benefits, in her opinion, to bringing in an outside agency to assist with this problem.
“I see the flip side. A professional company, this is what they do,” Smith said. “We don’t have the staff. We already overwork this whole department. I understand about adding more but our budget is tied as it is. We can hardly pay people that we have.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan reviewed the discussion and outlined the options available to the commission moving forward.
“Three different things: what would it look like for us to staff up to create an enforcement of our current codes? What would this look like, the recommendation from ProChamps?” Gilligan said. “I’d say that there’s a third option: we can abandon this ordinance and just move on. I’m not saying that’s the option I want to take, but to me, we either need to choose to enforce the ordinance that we’ve had on the books for six years or we need to move away from it.”
Gilligan asked that city staff return with additional information concerning those options to the commission’s next study session on June 23.
The commission also heard from finance director Janet Harrouff to discuss budget items. She said that the city would likely receive $3.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, which could be spent on premium pay for essential workers (which includes all city employees) or improvements to water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Commissioner Jon Geitz said he would prefer to see that money be spent on one-time bonuses for city employees, which would not cause operational budget increases in the future.
“I would almost say a big chunk of this needs to go to capital because this is one-time money,” he said. “ … I would like to make sure that, whatever we do, it does not increase operational costs in the future, if we can avoid it.”
Smith and Brinkman agreed.
Harrouff also briefly began initial discussions regarding the creation of a separate stormwater fund, equipment reserve funding, city bonding and utility rate increases, all of which will be discussed in future study sessions.
The commission also heard capital improvement plans from the fire, police, library, administration, code services and civic services departments and a request for the purchase of a new 2011 Camel Combination Vactor Truck for the underground utilities department in the amount of $427,300.20.
The commission will meet for an action session at 7 p.m. on June 16.
(1) comment
Why have an ordinance if you cant enforce it locally.
For years anyone driving around town has noticed problems with property's sitting vacant and or in disrepair as well as illegal additions the city let's go without stopping them. Simply solution before you pass ordinance make sure you can enforce it. Maybe if city collected the fees for services provided (water taps good example) then these departments may have the money to do the job the ordinance is passed for.
