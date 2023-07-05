A Wichita woman suffered suspected serious injuries Wednesday after a rollover crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bailee Rianne Hickle, 22, was heading southbound when her vehicle went off the highway and hit an embankment. Her car went airborne and rolled at least twice before it came to a stop at mile marker 107 just before noon.
Hickle was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries following the accident.
It was not immediately clear why her car left the roadway.
