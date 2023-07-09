Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Pickleball Club held its inaugural Battle of the Paddles Saturday, drawing 35 teams from 14 cities to Reeble Courts.
In the audience were Jane Reeble, a major benefactor for whom the courts were named, and pickleball pro Lucy Kovalova, who is No. 2 in the world in mixed doubles and tied for No. 1 in women’s doubles.
The Emporia Pickleball Club not only hosted the tournament but had several members participating. The organization, which formed in 2022, has over 100 members and is always open to more people joining — the membership application is on its Facebook page.
They have hosted Burlington, Topeka, Lawrence, and Wichita for fun exchanges, but the Battle of the Paddles was their first actual tournament on the courts.
“We hope to build and improve on this event each year,” said Sandy Loucks, the club’s secretary. “It is great experience; plus, it draws outsiders to this town and our fantastic pickleball courts.”
According to usapickleball.org, the sport is experiencing epic popularity within all age groups across the country, not just in Emporia.
Interestingly, it is not a new sport. Three men in Washington State invented it over 50 years ago as a way to entertain their families. They based it heavily on badminton rules, but used ping pong paddles and a plastic ball, because that was all they had. They named it “pickleball” after the slang term for the leftover non-starters on a crew team, rowing the “pickle boat.” Contrary to popular belief, it was not named after the inventor’s dog, but rather the other way around.
In 1984, the USAPA was formed nationally, and by 1990, the sport had reached all 50 states. In 2008, official rules were published, and the game was off and running.
“As it continues to grow in Emporia,” said Loucks, “Hopefully, the city will see the value in building additional courts somewhere. Reeble Courts did fine with just 35 teams, and the out-of-towners were very impressed with the site.”
Results of the tournament were as follows: Men’s Open 1. Robert McCall and Dixon Jowers (Texas/Emporia) 2. Erren Harter and Tin Hinst (Emporia) 3. Aaron Leinmiller and Brady Randall (Wichita) Women’s Open 1. Courtney Krsnich and Lori Belew (Wichita) 2. Jennie Gaddis and Shawna Geist (Wichita) 3. Alice Tunks-Jones and Shea McCall (Emporia/Texas) Mixed Open 1. Erren Harter and Alice Tunks-Jones (Emporia) 2. Todd Chapple and Laurie Newton (Lawrence/Wichita) 3. Brady Randall and Susie Ternes (Wichita) Men’s 3.5 and Under 1. Adam Harding and Nick Tabares (Emporia) 2. Larry Finley and Chad Mercer (Emporia) 3. Hernan Zapata and Bryan Orellana (Emporia) Women’s 3.5 and Under 1. Lu Olmsted and Leslie Lloyd (Emporia) 2. Tina Murray and Laura Schmidt (Leawood/Prairie Village) 3. Sally Boone and Brenda Wiley (Lenexa/Lawrence) Mixed 3.5 and Under 1. Nick Cusick and Connie Davis (Wichita) 2. Tom Bruce and Stacie Bruce (Overland Park) 3. Aaron Lane and Trenna Whitmore (Emporia/Olpe) {related_content_uuid}9c5bafb5-ddd2-468c-ab75-682d7336c19b{/related_content_uuid}
