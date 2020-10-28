The Emporia Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday.
Cheyenne Coe is a white woman, approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen Oct. 23.
If you have information on her whereabouts, call Emporia Police at 343-4200 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-KS-CRIME. You can also email missingpersons@kbi.ks.gov with information.
